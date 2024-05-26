Christopher Donald Dobbin Acquires 50,000 Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Donald Dobbin purchased 50,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Christopher Donald Dobbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Christopher Donald Dobbin purchased 15,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$5,182.50.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

CVE NLH opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.38.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health ( CVE:NLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0136799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

