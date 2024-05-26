Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $570.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $530.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $664.07.

Cintas Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $682.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $672.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas has a 1 year low of $458.32 and a 1 year high of $705.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

