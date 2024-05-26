CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CINT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.37.

NYSE CINT opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.03. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CI&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

