Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

