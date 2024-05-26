Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Shares of CIVB stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
