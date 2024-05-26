Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Civista Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.