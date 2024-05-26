Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $243.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.82. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

