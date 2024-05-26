ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 18.3 %

CLIR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

