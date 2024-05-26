Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWAN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -238.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,268,600 shares of company stock valued at $274,986,956 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after buying an additional 3,461,158 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after buying an additional 3,090,352 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after buying an additional 1,335,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,804,000 after buying an additional 1,262,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.