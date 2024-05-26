Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 180,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 759,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.40.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

