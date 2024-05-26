Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $761.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

