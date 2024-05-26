Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,780 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after purchasing an additional 874,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

