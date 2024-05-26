Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $285,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

