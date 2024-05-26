Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NRG opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

