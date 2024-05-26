Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,036,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $160,372,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,713,000 after acquiring an additional 894,776 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $175.79 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.41.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRI shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

