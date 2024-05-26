Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Evergy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Evergy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $53.43 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

