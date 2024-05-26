Comparing HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG)

X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for X3 and HashiCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X3 0 0 0 0 N/A HashiCorp 0 10 4 0 2.29

HashiCorp has a consensus target price of $30.77, indicating a potential downside of 7.85%. Given HashiCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than X3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of X3 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of HashiCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares X3 and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X3 N/A N/A N/A HashiCorp -32.70% -15.58% -11.55%

Risk and Volatility

X3 has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X3 and HashiCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X3 $16.83 million 0.05 -$109.60 million N/A N/A HashiCorp $583.14 million 11.43 -$190.67 million ($0.98) -34.07

X3 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp.

Summary

X3 beats HashiCorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up. It also provides security products, such as Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data; and Boundary, that applies an identity-based approach to privileged access management and unifies the controls to a single system. In addition, the company offers Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle; and Waypoint, an application delivery product that provides a developer-focused workflow for the build, deploy, and release process. Further, it provides HashiCorp Cloud Platform, a fully-managed cloud platform for multiple products to accelerate enterprise cloud migration by addressing resource and skills gaps, improving operational efficiency, and speeding up deployment time for customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

