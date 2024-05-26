Comparing Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Permianville Royalty Trust and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, suggesting that its share price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $45.21 million 1.01 $10.60 million $0.43 3.23 Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 23.42% 18.28% 18.25% Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93%

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

