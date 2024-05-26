Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.56.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

