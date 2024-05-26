Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CHCI
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.