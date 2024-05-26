CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) versus Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Head-To-Head Analysis

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Get CONMED alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 6.53% 13.78% 4.86% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and Pixie Dust Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.38%. Pixie Dust Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 118.91%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than CONMED.

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Pixie Dust Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.24 billion 1.83 $64.46 million $2.61 28.38 Pixie Dust Technologies $5.18 million 6.75 -$14.45 million N/A N/A

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Summary

CONMED beats Pixie Dust Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. It markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also provides battery-powered and autoclavable bone power tool systems for use in orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries under Hall surgical brand name. In addition, it offers general surgery products, including clinical insufflation systems under AirSeal brand; smoke removal devices under Buffalo Filter brand; endomechanical products, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in minimally invasive surgeries; and electrosurgical solution comprising monopolar and bipolar generators, argon beam coagulation generators, handpieces, smoke management systems and other accessories. Further, the company provides endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. It markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.