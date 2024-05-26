Contrasting Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) and Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF)

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vow ASA and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 1.54 $171.30 million $1.96 15.38

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vow ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.03% 314.52% 17.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vow ASA and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vow ASA and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vow ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Vow ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Vow ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vow ASA

Vow ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, delivers, and maintains systems for processing and purifying wastewater, food waste, solid waste, and bio sludge in Norway, France, Poland, the United States, and Italy. It operates in three segments: Projects Cruise, Aftersales, and Landbased. The Projects Cruise segment delivers ship systems to shipyards for newbuild constructions, which include advanced wastewater purification, waste management, and food waste processing; and advanced systems to shipowners for ships. The Aftersales segment provides spare parts and consumables; chemicals; and tailor-made service and maintenance programs. The Landbased segment offers Biogreen, a patented pyrolysis process for converting biomass, plastics, and waste into energy; Safesteril, a patented sterilisation process for food and pharmaceutical ingredients; and industrial robotics solutions, including robotic systems for waste recycling processes. This segment also develops, designs, and fabricates industrial furnaces and equipment for heat treatment processes. The company serves cruise, aquaculture, and landbased industries, as well as utilities. It has a strategic partnership agreement with Repsol, S.A. to explore applications and solutions to produce clean and renewable energy for CO2 emission reduction; European Tyre Enterprise Ltd. to develop a modularised and industrial solutions, and value chain to turn end-of-life tires into raw material and renewable energy; GRTgaz to produce a demo plant built to confirm that CO2 neutral pyrolysis gas can replace fossil gas in the European gas grid; SAS IMPROVE to develop technological solutions for the farm to fork valorisation of future proteins; and Imtech Steri's Biosteam to offer a range of ingredient sterilisation solutions and services. The company was formerly known as Scanship Holding ASA and changed its name to VOW ASA in January 2020. Vow ASA was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

