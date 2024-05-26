Contrasting MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) and Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and Sylogist’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $496.26 million 60.23 $429.12 million ($6.70) -251.47 Sylogist N/A N/A N/A $0.14 47.50

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Sylogist. MicroStrategy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sylogist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy -17.40% -8.37% -2.92% Sylogist N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Sylogist shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of MicroStrategy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MicroStrategy and Sylogist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sylogist 0 0 0 0 N/A

MicroStrategy presently has a consensus price target of $1,678.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Sylogist.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers achieve their system availability and usage goals through highly responsive troubleshooting and assistance; MicroStrategy Consulting, which provides architecture and implementation services to help customers realize their desired results; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. In addition, it engages in the development of bitcoin. The company offers its services through direct sales force and channel partners. It serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, and government agencies, as well as a range of industries, including retail, banking, technology, manufacturing, insurance, consulting, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training. It also provides SylogistEd, comprising accounts payable and purchase requisition, treasurer and activity funds, personnel and employee portal, payroll, and employee document management; and student information system, which includes student information, gradebook, lunch room, guardian and student portals, and student records portals. In addition, the company offers SylogistGov cloud-based solutions, such as SylogistGov ERP for local government needs; SAVIN, an advanced victim notification system and case management solution; and Grants Manager, streamlining award and grant management processes. Further, it provides managed IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

