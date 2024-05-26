Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.16. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 38,781 shares traded.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $689.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.49.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.