Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,955 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in eBay by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

