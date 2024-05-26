Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $75.04 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

