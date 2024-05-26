Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $11.37 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 255.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,160 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,996,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,957,000 after purchasing an additional 470,054 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 101,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

