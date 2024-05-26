Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 166,552 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 603,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 402,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $475,899,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 140,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

