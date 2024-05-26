Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $141.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $142.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

