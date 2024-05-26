Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $514,539,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $2,043,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at $64,977,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,989. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $440.97 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.65 and a 12-month high of $442.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

