Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,440 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

