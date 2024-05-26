Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,811 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 139,453 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $434,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

NYSE:O opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

