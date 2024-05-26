Cormark Upgrades Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) to “Strong-Buy”

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.77.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$701.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$15.77.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. On average, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

