Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

CRSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -141.25 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,602 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 230,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after buying an additional 678,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 100,760 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

