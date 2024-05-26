CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 818.5% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 85,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.