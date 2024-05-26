CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $253.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

