CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.