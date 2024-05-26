CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.44.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $766.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $770.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

