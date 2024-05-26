CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $80.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 121.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.