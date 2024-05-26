CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $217,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,188,000 after buying an additional 429,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $351.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

