CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $235,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $154.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day moving average of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

