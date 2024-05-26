CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.