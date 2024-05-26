CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 26,000 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 467,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

