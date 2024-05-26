CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,716 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

