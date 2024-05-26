CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 158 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 160.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $203.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.29. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.39 and a 12-month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

