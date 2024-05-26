CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 4,231 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,054,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.48 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

