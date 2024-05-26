CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 55,154 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 55,154 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PBR opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.