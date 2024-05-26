CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 685 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $48.50.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

