Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPG opened at C$11.50 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.1821782 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.88%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

