Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRTO. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,955,599.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,791.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,852 shares of company stock worth $3,271,164 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Criteo by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,670,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after buying an additional 95,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

