Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 946 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32.

On Monday, February 26th, Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71.

Criteo Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $39.00 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $15,306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

