Critical Contrast: Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) vs. Silgan (NYSE:SLGN)

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) and Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Hexagon Composites ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Silgan pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hexagon Composites ASA pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silgan pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silgan has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Hexagon Composites ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Hexagon Composites ASA and Silgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A Silgan 5.25% 19.26% 4.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexagon Composites ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Silgan 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hexagon Composites ASA and Silgan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Silgan has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Silgan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silgan is more favorable than Hexagon Composites ASA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hexagon Composites ASA and Silgan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.98 2.40 Silgan $5.99 billion 0.83 $325.96 million $2.85 16.39

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon Composites ASA. Hexagon Composites ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Hexagon Composites ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Silgan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Silgan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silgan beats Hexagon Composites ASA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions. The Hexagon Ragasco segment manufacturers composite liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for leisure, household, and industrial applications. The Hexagon Digital Wave segment offers cylinder testing and monitoring technology solutions that reduce cylinder and system down-time and inspection costs while improving inspection accuracy. Hexagon Composites ASA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ålesund, Norway.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Custom Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers for use in personal care and health care; food and beverage; household and industrial chemical; pharmaceutical; pet food and care; agricultural; automotive. This segment also provides thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls, and trays for food products, such as soups, other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food products; and plastic closures, caps, sifters, and fitments, as well as thermoformed tubs for food, household, and personal care products. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors, and an online shopping catalog. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

